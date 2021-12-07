Shop Local at BCLIQUOR this Holiday Season

VANCOUVER -

It’s time for holiday celebrations filled with gatherings and gift giving.

BCLIQUOR has a vast array of festive local finds that are a perfect pairing for the season.

Stephen Schiedel, category manager for wines of Canada, the U.S.A. and South America at BCLIQUOR, shared his top three holiday favourites for gift giving:

Poplar Grove Pinot Gris: This wine has an intense aroma of pear, peach and melon. There are notes of citrus and a pop of acidity. This well-balanced wine is a great pairing for seafood, pasta and chicken.

Quails Gate Pinot Noir: This classic pinot noir has notes of cherry, raspberry and plum fruit with all spice, earth, dried herbs and savoury notes. This versatile wine pairs well with chicken, salmon and duck.

Sandhill Syrah: This dry, full-bodied wine features notes of black cherry, leather, earth, spice and oak. It pairs well with game meats, stews and rich aged cheese.

The craft beer scene in British Columbia continues to grow.

Dmitry Batishchev, category manager for beer and refreshment beverages at BCLIQUOR, shared his top five local brews that are perfect to cheers this season.

Celebrations with family and friends can be elevated with the addition of local sparkling.

Barb Philip, master of wine at BCLIQUOR, joined us with her top picks to toast the season.

Monte Creek Living Land Sparkling Rose: This crisp sparkling boasts flavours of ripe strawberry and juicy watermelon.

Stellers Jay Brut 2016: This bubbly has hues of orchard fruit and ripe strawberry. It has flavours of toasted nut, red berries and stone fruit.

Summerhill Cipes Brut: This is the winery’s flagship sparkling wine. It is crisp and tangy with flavours of lemon and lime.

Fitzpatrick Family Vinyards Fitz Brut: This bubbly is aromatic and off-dry, featuring big notes of orchard fruit and bread.

There are many ways to shop and support local this holiday season at BCLIQUOR.

From now until January 1st a donation of $1 or more can be made to support B.C. Food Banks at any BCLIQUOR location.

