Shooting that injured Langley, B.C., father was targeted, RCMP say
An early morning shooting that left a father of two hospitalized in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday appears to have been targeted, according to the RCMP.
Authorities said they could not speak to a potential motive, but don't believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.
"We believe that this was targeted to the specific individual," said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP.
The victim's family said he was heading for work when the shooting happened.
The man's common-law wife, Tatjana Hemmings, told CTV News he called her minutes after leaving the house and said, "I don't want you to panic but please call the police, someone shot me."
Hemmings didn't know for certain, but thought it was possible her partner interrupted someone who was attempting to steal a car that was parked nearby, and somehow ended up being shot in the leg.
"I guess he just came out at the wrong time," she said. "Honestly I feel like I'm in a fever dream."
Hemmings said her husband normally takes their two daughters to school in the mornings, but that by chance, she had offered to drive them on Tuesday.
"He was running late today so I said I would do it," she said. "I'm just grateful that he's OK and that my girls weren't there. That would probably be something to traumatize them for life."
Langley RCMP could not confirm whether there was a theft in progress, or whether there's any indication the victim knew the shooter.
After the shooting, a white SUV was seen leaving the area in a hurry. Another vehicle with its licence plates covered was parked at the scene in the aftermath, but authorities could not confirm whether it is part of their investigation.
The RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened – or with video that could help their investigation – to contact the Langley detachment at 604-532-3200.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
New image taken by James Webb Telescope reveals stunning new details of the centre of our galaxy
The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image taken by the James Webb Telescope showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy.
Largest crypto exchange Binance fined US$4 billion, CEO pleads guilty to not stopping money laundering
The U.S. government dealt a massive blow to Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, which agreed to pay a roughly US$4 billion settlement Tuesday as its founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to a felony related to his failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.
Start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
The start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday night was delayed because of a fight among the fans in the stands.
Don Martin: When interest payments equal health-care transfers, we owe our kids an apology
'It's bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. unfairly clawed back COVID-19 benefit to thousands, ombudsperson's report says
mA report says thousands of people in British Columbia saw their $1,000 COVID-19 benefit unfairly clawed back by the provincial government.
-
Cougar killed after prowling through busy Victoria neighbourhood
A cougar that was spotted prowling through a busy Victoria neighbourhood Tuesday has been killed, in what police described as a "difficult decision" for officers involved.
-
Canada's Leopard 2 tanks arrive in Latvia to bolster growing NATO mission
The Canadian Armed Forces has completed its promised deployment of 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Latvia in an effort to create a combat-ready NATO brigade in Eastern Europe.
Calgary
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'I would do it all over again': Calgary couple celebrates 60 years of marriage
Calgarians Marion and George Edle celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28.
Edmonton
-
Budget increase deliberations underway at Edmonton city council
Edmonton's city council has started scrutinizing next year's property tax bills, asking questions of various boards and organizations about requests for increased funding as they debate a potential seven-per-cent increase in 2024.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
-
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
Toronto
-
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
-
What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, once convicted of killing disabled daughter, as defence kicks off
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy Ali, 52, has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara.
Montreal
-
President of Montreal's public consultation office fired after City Hall vote
The head of Montreal's public consultation office has been fired following a vote at City Hall on Tuesday.
-
Quebec strikes: Parents scramble as schools shut until Thursday; health care also hit
Unions representing more than 400,000 public sector workers launched the first of three consecutive strike days on Tuesday, resulting in school closures and delayed surgeries -- while tens of thousands of other workers are set to walk out later this week.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
Winnipeg
-
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
-
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
-
Manitoba government to include Holocaust education in curriculum
In a move motivated by discussions with concerned Jewish students, the Manitoba government is looking to make Holocaust education more prominent in classrooms. The announcement was made Tuesday as part of the Speech from the Throne and was welcomed by community members.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
-
'I could hear people yelling his name': Long-time Saskatoon SPCA resident finally gets a forever home
While the SPCA deals with a high volume of animals that need to be adopted, some clever marketing at the Santa Claus parade on the weekend resulted in a happy outcome for one family and a long-time resident of the shelter.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher on trial for sexual exploitation of a student
A former Saskatoon high school teacher on trial for allegations of sexual exploitation of a Grade 12 student testified in his own defense on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. premier accuses opposition of aiding protest that halted legislative proceedings
Premier Scott Moe is accusing the official opposition of helping orchestrate the recent shutdown of proceedings at the Saskatchewan Legislature.
-
'It can get quite heated': Voting to open soon for Regina's official bird
The highly anticipated race to be named the official bird of Regina is on. The city has narrowed the competition down to six feathered finalists.
-
'Bills would more than double': Sask. says making province's electrical grid net-zero by 2035 is impossible
The Saskatchewan government used a public consultation from Ottawa to reaffirm its disagreement with the federal government’s proposed requirement to have net-zero emissions electricity grids across the whole country by 2035.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
-
Sobeys promising to freeze prices
Sobeys is freezing its food prices for the rest of the year.
London
-
Windsor, Ont. resident identified as victim of transport truck crash on Highway 401
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
London, Ont.’s mayor goes where few politicians have dared to go
It was the single word that supporters of the Palestinian people have been anxious see Canadian politicians use since war broke out more than a month ago in Gaza: 'Ceasefire.'
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
Northern Ontario
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds to change law that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency
Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said Tuesday evening that the fall economic statement includes plans to change the legislation that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency.
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.
-
Child Witness Centre needs donations as sexual violence cases against youths rise
An organization that helps guide and support young people who are victims or witnesses of crimes, needs more support from the community as their case loads soar.