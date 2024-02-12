Shooting near Coquitlam Centre sparks large police presence

Coquitlam RCMP swarmed the outside of a Cactus Club Cafe late Sunday evening after a shooting.

Police have released few details on what happened at the Coquitlam Centre location, but cruisers were stationed near the popular restaurant for several hours, into Monday morning.

The perimeter of Cactus Club and a large portion of the mall parking lot was lined with police tape.

Mounties said more information will be released Monday morning and so far have only confirmed the shooting took place in the area of Barnet Highway and Pinetree Way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.