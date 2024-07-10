VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Shooting in Yaletown under investigation, Vancouver police say

    Police tape blocks off a stretch of Hamilton Street in Vancouver's Yaletown on July 10, 2024. (Shelley Moore/CTV) Police tape blocks off a stretch of Hamilton Street in Vancouver's Yaletown on July 10, 2024. (Shelley Moore/CTV)
    Share

    Vancouver police say they're investigating an early morning shooting in Yaletown Wednesday.

    In an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver, police confirmed a business was targeted by a "drive-by shooting" shortly after 8 a.m. Hamilton Street between Davie and Helmcken streets was closed to vehicles, but not to pedestrians.

    "The business was closed at the time of the shooting, and so as of now, there are no known injuries to anyone," Const. Tania Visintin said in the emailed statement.

    At the scene, the patio of a bar and lounge named Isabelle's appeared to have multiple bullet holes. Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they heard seven shots and saw a vehicle speeding away from the area.

    Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown and the suspect or suspects remain outstanding. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News