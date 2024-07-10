Shooting in Yaletown under investigation, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police say they're investigating an early morning shooting in Yaletown Wednesday.

In an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver, police confirmed a business was targeted by a "drive-by shooting" shortly after 8 a.m. Hamilton Street between Davie and Helmcken streets was closed to vehicles, but not to pedestrians.

"The business was closed at the time of the shooting, and so as of now, there are no known injuries to anyone," Const. Tania Visintin said in the emailed statement.

At the scene, the patio of a bar and lounge named Isabelle's appeared to have multiple bullet holes. Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they heard seven shots and saw a vehicle speeding away from the area.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown and the suspect or suspects remain outstanding.