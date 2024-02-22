VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Shooting in White Rock sends 4 to hospital, Mounties investigating

    Police block a street in White Rock, B.C., after a shooting on Feb. 22, 2024. Police block a street in White Rock, B.C., after a shooting on Feb. 22, 2024.
    RCMP swarmed a White Rock neighbourhood early Thursday morning after a shooting that sent four people to hospital in serious condition.

    Roper Avenue was taped off by police between Lee Street and Parker Street as police investigate. Between those streets, a black SUV crashed into a fence and tree. It remains unclear if it’s related to the shooting.

    "I was awoken about 12:30 last night to a barrage just a huge barrage of gunfire. Sounded like some sort of machine gun if they have that,” said a neighbour who asked not to be identified due to fear.

    “Then after that a pop pop pop pop pop. Got up had a quick look out the front door and saw a guy running down the street.”

    A burnt-out vehicle was found on 196th and 28th in Langley which is about a 20-minute drive from the scene. Police haven't confirmed a connection between the vehicle and the shooting.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

