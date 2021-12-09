Shocking video shows drunk driver hitting cars, fire hydrant while swerving through Metro Vancouver

Authorities have released alarming video showing a drunk driver running a red light, hitting parked cars and knocking over a fire hydrant while swerving across several cities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland earlier this year.

The recording was captured on the driver's own dashboard camera, and released by the Burnaby RCMP detachment Thursday to highlight the dangers of being impaired behind the wheel.

"It is shocking that nobody was killed or injured, including the driver," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release. "We urge everyone to watch this video. This is what impaired driving looks like."

The recording shows a Cadillac Escalade driving across Richmond, Vancouver and Burnaby on the night of Jan. 8. The SUV repeatedly drifts into the opposing lane of traffic along the way, sometimes narrowly missing incoming vehicles.

Eventually, the Escalade strikes multiple parked cars and a fire hydrant near Royal Oak Avenue and Marine Drive, sending a torrent of water onto the street – but the drunk driver continues on his way.

The Escalade is also seen knocking over a stop sign before finally coming to a rest near Gilley Avenue and Marine Drive shortly after midnight. By that point, the vehicle was "badly damaged and was missing a tire," according to Burnaby RCMP, who arrested the driver at the scene.

The driver refused to provide a breath sample and was unco-operative with police, but was eventually convicted of impaired driving in August. The 62-year-old Burnaby man was handed a one-year driving prohibition and given a $1,000 fine.

Authorities said the driver's reckless behaviour racked up nearly $35,000 in damages related to flooding from the fire hydrant and destruction of Burnaby city property.

Kalanj said the RCMP decided to share the video as a reminder to act responsibly during the busy holiday season.

"This driver made a decision to put himself and others at risk when he got behind the wheel that night and drove through three cities," he said. "There is no excuse for being impaired behind the wheel."

Police across the province will be putting up CounterAttack road checks over the coming weeks to catch people who make the decision to drive home drunk. Kalanj urged anyone who attends a holiday party or any other gathering where alcohol is involved to plan a safe ride home.