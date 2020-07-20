VANCOUVER -- Mathew Szymanowski is a decorated athlete who excelled at rowing and cycling at the University of Victoria.

But last August, while he was taking a summer course, something happened that would change his life forever.

“I just had a really tough exam. I went home and thought I could go for a bike ride, take my mind off of things,” said Szymanowski, who goes by "Shim" to his friends.

While riding through Victoria, he was struck by a motor vehicle and had to be airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital.

“Turns out I had 14 broken ribs, two punctured lungs, a fracture in my spinal cord in my vertebrae at the C5 level,” said Shim

The news spread quickly to his close friends Cole Glover, Nick Monette and Sam Horn.

“He was in a terrible bike accident, was run over by a car and is now effectively a quadriplegic with limited movement in his arms," said Sam. “For me, it was a big shock. I definitely wasn’t ready - I mean, you can never be ready for it but it took me a while to process what had happened.”

Szymanowski spent the next two weeks in the intensive care unit and another five weeks at VGH. The 24-year-old’s road to recovery was just beginning.

“I realize that I would need help from my parents at this stage, so I decided to head back out to Toronto,” Szymanowski told CTV News.

He now lives in a transitional care facility. It’s a place where he can focus on rehabilitation using a power wheelchair and have family support, while still living on his own.

“I’m trying to be as independent as possible," he said.

Throughout his cycling community, Shim is known for his amazing spirit and strong willpower overcoming obstacles that face him. In preparing for his next challenge, there will be high costs associated with further treatment options and travel expenses.

It’s nice to be putting a lot of effort and getting the community rolling behind Shim, because it’s a pretty wild ride that he’s going through.” said Nick.

The treatment Szymanowski is hoping to receive the same procedure that Humbolt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki underwent in Thailand after becoming paralyzed in a 2018 bus crash. The epidural stimulation treatment has allowed some movement in Ryan’s legs.

Shim’s close friend Cole Glover, thought of a way to fundraise. The plan is for his friends to ride their bikes from Port Hardy located at the northern tip of Vancouver Island all the way down to Victoria.

“Its a bit of a crazy plan.” said Nick

On July 25, Cole, Nick and Sam will ride over 500 kilometres in a 24 hour span in support of Shim. An incredible undertaking, as the friends have been training day in day out for this monumental feat for their best friend.

“We are going to finish it off for him it’s no big deal compared to what Shim’s going through we’re going to push through and get it done for him,” said Nick

A GoFundMe page was set up after the accident and has reached over $88,000. In addition to the GoFundMe, the team is also selling “Shim’s Ride”cycling jerseys. Donations can be made at ShimsRide.ca.

The overall goal is to generate enough funds for Shim to receive treatment in Thailand, which could cost up to $100,000.

“Honestly, I’m speechless. I couldn’t think of having any better friends, they're so amazing,” Shim told CTV News

Shim was worried that since he couldn’t ride anymore, the friendship between Cole, Nick and Sam would not be the same - but since the crash, the bond between them has only grown stronger.

“They have been amazing friends every step of the way through my journey,” said Shim.

Nearly a year after the accident, they will be ready for “Shim’s Ride” in honour of their friend.

“I think the idea is if Shim can overcome this challenge then I think we can hopefully ride 520 km in 24 hours,” says Sam.

The team is looking forward to reaching their fundraising goal and will be thinking of Shim throughout their ride.

“I’m going to be following every step of the way for sure,” said Shim