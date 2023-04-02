SFU students making prototype for cheaper, cleaner Stanley Park train powered by electricity

A team of engineering students from Simon Fraser University has created a prototype that could turn the trains at Stanley Park into zero carbon emitters.

Two cohorts of students at the SFU School of Sustainable Energy Engineering have been working on the proof of concept since 2021. Professor Zafar Adeel, who helps oversee the program, said the goal of retrofitting the trains is to move them away from internal combustion engines to more modern and innovative ways to provide power.

“The underlying aspect of these projects is that it demonstrates some out-of-the-box solutions that work very well in the real world and it helps us meet the kind of challenges we are seeing from the results of climate change," Adeel said.

Isaac Yoon, a fourth year engineering student, told CTV News the prototype's zero emissions would also mean less noise pollution.

“For the riders, it will be a much more comfortable experience," Yoon said, adding that it will be better for wildlife as well.

On top of environmental benefits, electrifying the trains also has an economic benefit. According to Adeel, the switch to green energy will bring the cost of running one train to about $650 per year.

“There’s not much maintenance at all so you can run these for a very long period of time," he said. "So that’s a huge savings."

There are still several steps to go before the technology can actually be implemented, but the SFU prototype will be finished by the end of April.

In a statement to CTV News, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said this initiative is part of a longer-term project intended to make the train attraction more sustainable and in line with the City of Vancouver’s climate change goals.

As for when the train will be back on track, the park board anticipates it to be operational by this summer.