VANCOUVER - The Simon Fraser University football team came from behind to beat the Azusa Pacific Cougars 24-17 last weekend. It was their first victory in NCAA Division 2 competition since 2014.

"It was nice to go into a hostile environment, play a really good opponent on the road and come out with a victory," SFU football coach Thomas Ford told CTV News Vancouver.

Freshman quarterback Brandon Niksich, who took over the starting job at the beginning of the year, says his team has been working hard for this moment.

"We were down at the half and coach told us, 'We are not out of this game, it's only 10-0,' Niksich said. "When we came out, we came out with fire and played our best game yet."

Senior wide receiver Rysen John earned offensive player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference after catching 3 touchdown passes in the game.

"I've been very proud of what we accomplished getting that first win out of the way and finally getting that monkey off our back," John said. "It’s a great feeling."

The Simon Fraser University football program has struggled since joining the NCAA's Division 2 program in 2010. The team has posted only 16 wins and 81 losses.

Ford emphasizes the importance of education to his players.

"Our guys are playing football for the right reasons," the coach said. "They understand being a university student first and being an athlete kind of 1B. That’s what our kids are all about. They take their academics very seriously, but they also love football."

Ford says the history of the SFU football program is not on the minds of his young players as they weren’t around in 2014.

"With some youth you are going to have some learning curves and you’re going to take some lumps, but you are also going to get a tremendous amount of experience," Ford said. "Those younger players are going to be a lot older next year."

A win is a win, even if it took the team years to accomplish. Ford believes his team has put in the work that was needed to accomplish this goal.

"Any time you can prove it on the field and get a victory it definitely validates it not for just our program but for everyone who supports our guys," Ford said.

John says coach Ford deserves a lot of credit.

"He's been trying very hard to change this culture around from all the losing we've been having for the past couple of years," the receiver said. "He's been really trying to get us on the winning side."

The SFU football team travels to south to play Central Washington University on Saturday.