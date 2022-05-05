Settlement reached between BMO, Indigenous man who was handcuffed outside Vancouver branch
A settlement has been reached between a bank and an innocent Indigenous man who was handcuffed outside a Vancouver branch in 2019.
The Heiltsuk First Nation announced the settlement between Maxwell Johnson and his 14-year-old granddaughter at the Bank of Montreal branch Thursday.
"This ends our legal action against the bank for what happened to me and my granddaughter, but we are still in a healing process," Johnson said in a news release.
"Closing my (BMO) account today is part of that process. While we appreciate the actions BMO has taken as part of this settlement and hope they will continue to educate themselves about Indigenous peoples and take actions towards reconciliation, this bank still triggers painful memories for me and my family."
In December 2019, Johnson and his granddaughter, who was 12 at the time, went to open a bank account at the BMO on Burrard Street in Vancouver. Suspecting them of fraud, a BMO employee called 911.
Two police officers responded to the incident and placed the pair in handcuffs. They were eventually released and the bank later apologized.
The settlement includes a payment from BMO to Johnson and his daughter, as well as a private apology ceremony in Bella Bella, Johnson's home community. Johnson also gifted an art piece to the Burrard Street branch and the bank will display territorial acknowledgement plaques in designated retail branches.
The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner ordered an investigation into the actions of the responding officers and Victoria Police Chief Del Manak determined that no discipline was necessary. In investigations involving police officers, officials from other jurisdictions are sometimes called in to avoid the local department investigating itself.
However, last July, the commissioner decided to seek a second opinion, after deeming Manak’s findings could be incorrect. At that point, retired judge Brian Neal was appointed to consider the incident and any possible disciplinary proceedings.
Last month, Neal determined the officers involved "acted oppressively" in handcuffing Johnson and his granddaughter.
"I have found that the officers’ actions in arresting and handcuffing the parties was undertaken without reasonable and probable grounds," Neal wrote in the decision shared by the Heiltsuk Nation in early April.
"I have found that no reasonable police officer standing in the shoes of the two officers could support such actions based on suspicion alone."
