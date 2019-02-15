

Canada's Walk of Fame is honouring some of Vancouver's biggest local celebrities on Friday, including Seth Rogen.

The "Neighbours" and "Knocked Up" actor will be receiving one of the organization's Hometown Stars at the Vancouver Convention Centre, along with writer-director Evan Goldberg and business magnate Jimmy Pattison.

All three were inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame last year in Toronto, but will be getting a special honour in "the city where it all started for them," the organization said.

Pattison's Hometown Star unveiling is taking place at 4 p.m., followed by Rogen's and Goldberg's at 5 p.m. The event is free to attend.

A number of big names, including Rick Hansen, Darrell Fox and 2009 Walk of Fame inductee Howie Mandel, are slated to speak at the unveilings.