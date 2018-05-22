

CTV Vancouver





A single mom who works as a server in Washington State is over the moon after receiving the tip of a lifetime.

Michelle Bozemen was working at Ramblin' Jacks Rib Eye restaurant in Napavine over the weekend when she discovered a customer had left her a whopping $3,000 tip on a $44.42 meal – a gratuity that amounts to about 6,800 per cent of the bill.

According to King 5 News, the big spender also left a note reading, "Thanks for smiling. You work hard and the country is in a bad place. Please do something good for another human being. Have credit card company call if they question the tip."

Bozemen, who has three kids and has been serving for over two decades, said she could barely believe it when she saw the bill.

"I was shocked. I looked at it and I thought no, that can't be right, and then I showed my manager," Bozemen told King 5.

"I just really want to thank them and say what a wonderful thing that was for them to do for a stranger."

She shared some of the tip with her coworkers, and told the station she plans to use the rest to spoil her family and to fulfill her dream of travelling to Ireland.