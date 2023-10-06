Vancouver

    • Missing senior found: VPD

    A Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (CTV) A Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (CTV)

    A missing Vancouver senior who suffers from dementia has been found safe, police said Friday

    The 81-year-old was reported missing Thursday. CTV News has deleted his photo and identifying information. 

