Senior dead after New Year's Eve house fire in East Vancouver

Firefighters were called to a home at on Ormidale Street on Dec. 31, 2022 and found a man who had died in the blaze, Firefighters were called to a home at on Ormidale Street on Dec. 31, 2022 and found a man who had died in the blaze,

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener