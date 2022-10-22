Semi crashes through barricade on B.C. highway

B.C.'s Highway 3 was closed in both directions east of Manning Park Saturday, and a photo from the mountain pass shows that a transport truck crashed through the barricade.

DriveBC first posted online about a "vehicle incident" at Similkameen Falls around 7:30 a.m. A full closure of the route was announced soon after, and remained in effect until around noon.

The image shows the cab of the jackknifed semi hanging over the edge of the highway.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services to ask if anyone was injured.

As the province sees a return to seasonal weather after a period of record-breaking high temperatures and drought conditions, drivers are being reminded to anticipate changing conditions on the roads.

"With warm weather continuing well into fall this year throughout much of the province, it may come as a shock to see snow on provincial highways," a statement from the Ministry of Transportation said on Friday.

"However, snow is in the forecast this weekend and drivers should be prepared."

Winter tires or chains have been required on most B.C. highways, especially those that travel through mountain passes, since Oct. 1. Drivers can switch back to regular tires after March 31 or April 30, depending on the route.