

Christian Adler, CTV News Vancouver





The B.C. government says it has passed the $1 billion mark when it comes to approved seismic upgrades at schools.

In an announcement at Mitchell Elementary in Richmond, Education Minister Rob Fleming committed $11.4 million to a partial rebuild and safety upgrade for the 59-year-old school. Construction is scheduled to start in the fall of 2019 and be completed by the spring of 2021.

"The best part is that while this project is underway, nobody is going to have to get on a bus and travel for hours a week," stated the minister.

Mitchell Elementary will be the fourth school in Richmond to be upgraded for earthquake safety with six more projects being considered. The B.C. government has said it is providing extra funding in the most recent budget to accelerate the Seismic Mitigation Program for the entire province.

"Because every student, no matter where they live in a seismic risk area, deserves to be in a safe school," Fleming said.