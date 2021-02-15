VANCOUVER -- A section of the Stanley Park Seawall will be closed for up to two weeks after it was damaged by a recent winter storm.

The Vancouver Park Board made the announcement about the repairs on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The section that will be closed is between Third Beach and Lions Gate Bridge.

“(The section) will be closed for remediation beginning Feb. 16, 7:30 a.m. ... as a result of damage caused by the last storm,” reads the post.

The Park Board did not elaborate on the damage.

“The closure could last two weeks. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to the City of Vancouver’s website the Seawall is part of the world's longest uninterrupted waterfront path.

“The 28 kilometre Seaside Greenway is an uninterrupted pathway, including the Stanley Park Seawall, that extends from the Vancouver Convention Centre to Spanish Banks Park.”