VANCOUVER --

The Vancouver Park Board says all parts of the city's beloved seawall are now open, following a cold snap last week that closed part of the seawall because of ice accumulation.

Good news: thanks to a swift cleanup by our crews and warmer temperatures the #StanleyPark seawall is now fully open! �� #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/zu670YXPNs — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) January 20, 2020

On Jan. 16, the park board shared a photo to Twitter showing a rock face near Siwash Rock in Stanley Park covered in ice, with ice also thickly covering the bike and walking paths.

We have closed the #StanleyPark seawall between the Lions Gate Bridge and Siwash Rock due to falling ice. The rest of the seawall remains open. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/eA5syApvKx — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) January 16, 2020

But with warmer temperatures this week, the ice and snow are mostly clear across the city. A photo shared to Twitter of the same spot showed a clear, if rather muddy, seawall.