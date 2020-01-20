Seawall fully open following Vancouver's week of ice and snow
On Jan. 20, the Vancouver Park Board announced all parts of the city's beloved seawall are now open, following a cold snap last week that closed part of the seawall because of ice accumulation. (Vancouver Park Board/Twitter)
VANCOUVER --
The Vancouver Park Board says all parts of the city's beloved seawall are now open, following a cold snap last week that closed part of the seawall because of ice accumulation.
On Jan. 16, the park board shared a photo to Twitter showing a rock face near Siwash Rock in Stanley Park covered in ice, with ice also thickly covering the bike and walking paths.
But with warmer temperatures this week, the ice and snow are mostly clear across the city. A photo shared to Twitter of the same spot showed a clear, if rather muddy, seawall.