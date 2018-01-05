

CTV Vancouver





Demand for the explosive new book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is so huge it's giving the manager of one Vancouver bookstore flashbacks of Harry Potter mania.

Mary-Ann Yazedjian, who runs Book Warehouse on Main Street, said the only difference with Michael Wolff's insider peek at Donald Trump's presidency is that the frenzy popped up virtually overnight.

"Normally you hear about things well in advance, like the next Game of Thrones book," Yazedjian said. "It's rare that something jumps on us this quickly and we're … desperate to get copies to see what the fuss is all about."

In Washington, D.C., people lined up in the cold Thursday for a midnight release, and one store reportedly sold out in 20 minutes.

Just last month, few had heard about the book, but some of the sensational excerpts published this week have created a hype that's rarely seen in the publishing world.

"Fire and Fury," which paints a scathing picture of Trump as a deeply unqualified political leader who actually intended to lose the 2016 election, was supposed to be released on Jan. 9, but the date was pushed up after the White House started trying to block its publication.

The early release doesn't necessarily mean eager readers can get their hands on a copy, however. While the book is available across Canada as a digital download, there are few, if any, physical copies available in brick and mortar stores yet – at least not in Metro Vancouver.

Yazedjian said her store expects to receive the book next week, and she encouraged anyone who wants to secure a copy to pre-order one.

"Call us right away," she said. "We'll reserve a copy in any of our stores and we will have it put aside for you the moment the book gets in."

Even pre-ordering won't guarantee people a quick copy, however. Buyers who order "Fire and Fury" on Amazon are currently being told to expect shipment in one to two months.

Staff at the Indigo in downtown Vancouver said they are taking pre-orders, and said people can still buy the book from the website and will be shipped a copy when they're available.

The company told CTV News that the much-hyped Trump expose is en route to its locations across the country.

"Books have been shipped to stores and are in the process of arriving," a spokesperson said in an email. "As soon as stores receive their shipment, customers will be able to purchase it."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure