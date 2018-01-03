

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a crash on the Sea to Sky Highway that left two people dead Tuesday night.

Two vehicles carrying a total of eight people collided just north of Squamish at around 8 p.m., forcing authorities to close the highway for several hours.

Three people had to be transported to hospital by air ambulance.

The B.C. Coroners Service has since confirmed two men were killed, but the victims' identities have not yet been released.

The closure left many drivers stranded in their cars for hours along the highway, which didn't reopen until after 2 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.