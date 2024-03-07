Sea to Sky Highway could see 15 cm of snow through Friday, forecasters say

Forecasters are expecting more snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway, one week after winter driving conditions wreaked havoc on the busy route.

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall on the highway from Thursday night into Friday, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions as the timing of the snowfall can potentially impact the Friday morning commute," the statement reads.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Environment Canada said higher-elevation areas of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound could also see wet snow overnight, before a "significant warm-up" begins Friday morning

Last week, a sudden blast of winter weather delivered approximately 50 cm of snow onto the Sea to Sky Highway, leading to a series of accidents that snarled traffic for hours.