Sea lion found with gunshot wound on Kits Beach remains in 'critical condition,' Vancouver Aquarium says

It's been a tense few days for the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre after taking in an emaciated sea lion suffering from a gunshot wound last week.

Now named Pretzel, the three-year-old female sea lion was discovered struggling on Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver on Friday.

The sea lion remains in critical condition Monday, according to an email from the Vancouver Aquarium.

"The team remains focused on stabilizing her and hopes to do further diagnostics hopefully on Wednesday," said communication manager Todd Hauptman.

"We are still hoping that we can save one of her eyes but so much depends on the next few days."

A rescue team was sent in to retrieve the injured animal after receiving a call from a concerned bystander on Friday.

The head veterinarian and director of animal health at the Vancouver Aquarium said at the time that initial x-rays showed that she had been shot.

"A wound like that doesn't instantly kill an animal," said Dr. Martin Haulena. "It maims an animal like this, and she's probably been suffering for some days or weeks already."

Haulena added that he thinks the animal's vision may be lost permanently as a result of the injury.

When asked why someone would shoot a sea lion, Haulena said it's unfortunate, but not uncommon.

"It's really hard to tell (why the animal was shot)," he said. "Obviously, we don't know who shot this sea lion. Some people just like shooting animals for no reason. I suppose some folks probably think sea lions are competition for fish or resources."

"It is tragic that this happens to helpless animals," Hauptman added.

Anyone who encounters a marine mammal in distress is asked to contact the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-7325 or Fisheries and Oceans Canada at 800-465-4336.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday.