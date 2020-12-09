VANCOUVER -- An employee of the North Vancouver School District has been arrested on allegations related to child pornography, according to police.

North Vancouver RCMP said officers arrested the district employee, whose name hasn't been released, on Monday.

He has since been released on a number of conditions, including that he not have contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless another adult is present.

Authorities said they don't believe any of the victims are local, and that the risk related to the case is "contained."

The employee does not live in the North Vancouver area.

It's unclear what position the man holds with the North Vancouver School District, or what school he might be associated with.

On Tuesday, the Facebook page of the parental advisory council for Lynnmour Elementary School posted a message regarding a "serious police incident" involving a school employee.

"Parents have been directly informed by the school regarding the nature of this incident. The PAC understands the affected employee has been removed from the school environment indefinitely, and as such there are no continuing concerns regarding the safety of students at Lynnmour," it reads.

"Note that speculation on the specifics of the case can be problematic, as it has the potential to affect the ongoing investigation or individuals unrelated to the accusations."

The PAC asked members to "refrain from making disparaging comments regarding other staff at the school or the school community in general."