Santa Claus makes helicopter visits to B.C.'s pediatric hospitals

This photo posted to Twitter by BC Children's Hospital shows Santa and his helpers arriving to deliver gifts to kids on Dec. 13, 2022. This photo posted to Twitter by BC Children's Hospital shows Santa and his helpers arriving to deliver gifts to kids on Dec. 13, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener