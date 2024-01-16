VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Samurai sword-wielding suspect arrested after standoff with Vancouver police

    This photo shows a samurai sword. (Image credit: Shutterstock) This photo shows a samurai sword. (Image credit: Shutterstock)
    Share

    A man who allegedly wielded bear spray and a samurai sword while robbing a Vancouver business Tuesday morning has been arrested after a stand-off, according to authorities.

    Officers responded to 911 calls about the "violent commercial robbery" near West 3rd Avenue and Fir Street around 10:30 a.m., a news release from the Vancouver Police Department says.

    The suspect fled the scene but police tracked him down near the Granville Street Bridge.

    The armed suspect threatened to jump from the seawall into False Creek, police say.

    "Officers from VPD’s Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiator teams were called to the scene and the man was taken into custody after approximately 90 minutes."

    An ARWEN gun, which is a weapon that fires less-lethal projectiles such as bean bags or rubber bullets, was deployed during the arrest.

    The VPD did not say what was allegedly stolen from the business or whether the suspect was injured.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News