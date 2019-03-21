Sagmoen case: Assault charge stayed, second proceeding
A friend of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen identified him as the man in this photo, which was taken from a profile on a dating website. The profile was under the name Curtis from Salmon Arm.
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 12:13PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2019 2:51PM PDT
One of two charges has been stayed in the Crown's case against Curtis Sagmoen.
Dan McLaughlin, from the BC Prosecution Service, said in an email one count of assault has been dropped. He did not provide further information on why the charge had been dropped, but added that Sagmoen will still be appearing in a Vernon courtroom in December.
McLaughlin said Sagmoen still faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm.
The allegations against the Salmon Arm, B.C. resident involve different complainants.