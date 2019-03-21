

CTV Vancouver





One of two charges has been stayed in the Crown's case against Curtis Sagmoen.

Dan McLaughlin, from the BC Prosecution Service, said in an email one count of assault has been dropped. He did not provide further information on why the charge had been dropped, but added that Sagmoen will still be appearing in a Vernon courtroom in December.

McLaughlin said Sagmoen still faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

The allegations against the Salmon Arm, B.C. resident involve different complainants.