

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke has announced she's leaving the Safe Surrey Coalition, citing problems with Mayor Doug McCallum.

The second member of the Safe Surrey Coalition to leave recently, Locke said McCallum's governing style has become problematic.

"I was elected by the people of Surrey to speak up for them and advocate for their interests, but it has become impossible to do as part of Safe Surrey," Locke said in a statement.

"I ran as part of a coalition, but it’s become obvious that Mayor McCallum has a my-way-or-the-highway approach to governing."

Locke said she took issue with the city's recently released Surrey Transition Policing Report, particularly when it came to police staffing levels at Sophie's Place, which helps victims of abuse.

"If we look at the Police Transition Report, it's a long, detailed report but it has very little substance and it is not good for Surrey," she told CTV News. "I joined Safe Surrey Coalition because I wanted more safety for the public. I don't see that in the report."

I spoke with Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke today on her decision to leave the Safe Surrey Coalition and tensions with the mayor at city hall https://t.co/9oT2Xwl16q @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/MFuLZTI4R3 — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 27, 2019

The bigger issue, she said, was comments made by McCallum about her concerns following the report's release.

"The mayor said that I was fearmongering, he said I wasn't being truthful with the public and integrity means a lot to me and that was just unacceptable," Locke said.

Now, she says she has asked for a legal opinion on the mayor's alleged defamatory comments.

Locke added that her concerns extend beyond the issue of community policing, however.

"Something that I've said to the mayor and all of council from the beginning is transparency is really important," she said.

"This will not work unless we're transparent about how we're moving forward and certainly that didn't happen. So communication, transparency is critically important."

In her statement, Locke added that she felt Surrey city council had become "dysfunctional."

"Now, far too many decisions are made in the mayor’s office, behind closed doors, and when I speak up for citizens I am met with personal attacks. This is simply not acceptable."

Locke said she now plans to sit on council as an independent.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott