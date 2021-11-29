Ryan Reynolds donates to help communities rebuild in wake of devastating B.C. floods

VANCOUVER -

Ryan Reynolds is bringing attention to the ongoing situation in his home province after an atmospheric river system brought devastating landslides and floods to several areas of B.C.

The Vancouver-born actor took to social media to share that he and his wife, actress Blake Lively have donated to relief efforts in the flood-stricken province.

“My home of B.C. continues to face a crisis from the brutal B.C. floods. Homes, farms, schools, roads and vulnerable communities,” the post reads. “Rebuilding will take time. Blake and I made a donation to Red Cross Canada.”

Reynolds also added a link to the Red Cross Canada website to encourage his fans to do the same.

The atmospheric river wiped out several routes in and out of the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.

It also had a profound impact on the agriculture sector, killing thousands of farm animals across the province.

At least four people died in one of the landslides that hit the region as a result of the storm.