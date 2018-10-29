

Nearly 4,000 people tested positive for influenza in B.C. last year, and now, flu season is back.

While the number of cases reported to date this season is down, health officials are warning the public not to be complacent. Their best line of defence is immunization.

When it comes to the flu shot, some have already made up their minds that they don't need it, but others are unsure.

"I have kids at home… I'm mulling over the information, pros and cons," Vanessa Licos told CTV Monday.

But public health officials say the shot is the best way to protect vulnerable members of the population.

"Thousands of people die each year in Canada from influenza and its complications," said Dr. Emily Newhouse, medical health officer with Vancouver Coastal Health.

"Seniors and people with chronic conditions are particularly strongly affected, but people of all ages can experience serious complications from influenza."

The BC Centre for Disease Control acknowledged its detections do not represent all cases as not everyone chooses to or needs to seek medical attention, and not everyone with symptoms will be tested.

Still, the BCCDC keeps track of cases to monitor general trends and compare activity over time. Its records showed that during the 2016-17 season, 3,948 people tested positive for influenza. Last season, 3,763 had positive results.

A report published last week showed rates in September and October are slightly higher than the historical average, but lower than in the same months the last several years.

Health officials say it's hard to know what to expect.

"We know from experience there's no predicting the flu season," Newhouse said.

She's urging people to get vaccinated, including pregnant women like herself.

"The flu shot is safe no matter what trimester of pregnancy you're in. Vaccinated pregnant women also pass on antibodies to their babies before birth and it helps protect them in their first few months of life," she said.

Vancouver Coastal Health says last year's flu shot was just 38 per cent effective overall. Protection was lower than usual, but not by a lot.

Over the last decade, effectiveness usually ranges between 40 and 70 per cent.

It was lower last year because protection against the strain H3N2 was only 15 per cent. The per cent protected against H1N1 and influenza B were 58 and 46, VCH said.

"The strains last year were well-matched genetically. However, in recent years, there have been changes in the H3N2 vaccine strain when it is grown in eggs during vaccine production, and this has reduced its protection," Newhouse said.

"There is a new strain of H3N2 in this year's vaccine, as well as a new strain of influenza B."

It's not known how effective this year's vaccine will be. Still, doctors say a person who is vaccinated and still comes down with the flu is less likely to have serious complications.

Their advice: Roll up your sleeve and protect yourself.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro