

CTV Vancouver





It’s that time of the year when you should start thinking about flu season and to try to get ahead of it with a flu shot.

A new poll shows 78 per cent of B.C. residents think it’s important to get one, but only 60 percent plan to do so.

Health experts say there’s a misconception that a healthy person can skip the flu shot and be just fine. Not true. Even if you don’t get seriously ill, you could still spread the flu to those who are more vulnerable.

“Everyone can get the flu,” said London Drugs pharmacist Gianni Del Negro.

Flu shots have now arrived at many drug stores and are available at doctor’s offices. This year’s vaccine has been designed to protect against influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and influenza B.

The shots are free for those most at risk, including children between 6 months old and five years, the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. But it’s recommended everyone get vaccinated to prevent spreading the virus and getting seriously sick.

However, a new poll by Insights West indicates 35 per cent of British Columbians believe healthy people don’t need a flu shot. Sixty per cent believe it has negative side effects and 26 per cent think you can get the flu from the vaccine.

“All vaccines, all shots can potentially have side effects – soreness on the injection site, some people can get mild fevers, a little bit of discomfort, but you cannot get the flu from the flu shot,” said Del Negro.

If needles are too tough to take, there’s also the nasal spray vaccine, but there has been some controversy over it. In the U.S., doctors no longer recommend it because it has been found to be ineffective.

North of the border, although the live attenuated nasal spray vaccine is no longer the preferred treatment, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it’s equally safe and effective as the inactivated vaccine shot.

“The more people that get vaccinated the greater protection of the general population,” Del Negro said. “For many vaccines, as many as 70 or 80 per cent of the people get vaccinated, you can protection that other 20 or 30 per cent that may not be able to get vaccinated.”

The Insight West poll also showed the majority of those who got the flu shot last year plan to get one again this year.

Forty-one per cent plan to get vaccinated at their local pharmacy, while 18 per cent plan to get the shot at work and another 18 per cent at their doctor’s office. Ten per cent of respondents said they plan to visit a public flu clinic.

Make sure to ask if you qualify for a free shot. Otherwise, it’s about $20.

If you want to see if the flu is prevalent in your community, the federal government recently launched an online health surveillance system, Fluwatchers.