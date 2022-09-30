Rogers says assessment error cost it $2M in B.C. property taxes; judge rejects claim
Rogers Communications says a BC Assessment error forced it to pay $2.2 million more in property taxes on its fibre-optic cables than it should have, but a judge has dismissed its petition to fix the problem.
In a decision issued Thursday and posted online, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Neena Sharma declined to grant the telecommunications giant an order of "mandamus," a legal term for a ruling compelling a public body to perform its duty.
Rogers sought to compel BC Assessment to issue a supplementary roll for the 2021 tax year in order to correct errors that the company says led to its overpayment. It also alleged that BC Assessment had been made aware of the errors and refused to correct them, according to the court decision.
THE ERRORS
Sharma's decision traces the errors to a "data dump" Rogers provided to the assessor in 2019.
"BC Assessment does not – and lacks the capacity to – inspect any fibre-optic cables," Sharma wrote. "Instead, it relies on annual self-reporting by Rogers, who provides information about its fibre inventory, the lit/dark status of the cables, and any new cables compared to the previous year."
Before 2019, according to the judge, Rogers' self-reporting consisted of an update to the previous year's inventory indicating any new cables that had been added.
"What is not disputed is that, for its 2019 self-report (for the 2020 taxation year), Rogers provided a 'data dump' to BC Assessment, which included all existing fibre-optic cables regardless of year of installation," Sharma wrote. "That information did not exclude individual optical fibres within the cables owned by third parties through Irrevocable Rights of Use Agreements. Rogers submits that this reporting resulted in an overpayment of taxes that was carried forward into the 2021 taxation year."
Though the company claimed it overpaid its taxes for 2020 as well, it did not challenge that year's assessment in court.
According to Sharma's decision, Rogers provided information to BC Assessment late on multiple occasions.
In March 2021, the company inquired as to whether there was a process for amending previous years' rolls and was told that it was too late to change the 2020 roll, the decision reads.
Later that year, in June, representatives from Rogers and BC Assessment met to discuss the company's taxes. During that meeting, according to Sharma, the officials discussed the possibility of BC Assessment using its discretion to issue a supplementary roll for the 2021 tax year.
A letter sent to Rogers in July 2021 and quoted in the court decision explains BC Assessment's position:
"Errors or omissions in previous roll years are binding on all parties. Accordingly, the 2020 roll cannot be amended regardless of Rogers’s incorrect inventory declaration. Given Rogers’s opportunity to inquire with (BC Assessment) and/or seek an independent review from the (Property Assessment Review Panel), (BC Assessment) will not be issuing supplementary assessments to amend the 2021 roll. Notwithstanding, we are working with Rogers to ensure their 2022 roll inventory declaration is accurate."
THE DECISION
In her decision, Sharma declined to grant Rogers an order of mandamus in part because of these other avenues available to it, such as contacting the PARP.
The judge concluded that the BC Assessment Act gives BC Assessment the option of issuing a secondary roll to correct errors that led to over-assessment of a property's value, but it does not require such action.
"If the legislature intended that BC Assessment have a mandatory duty to ensure the accuracy of the roll no matter what, it could have said this explicitly," Sharma wrote. "Instead, what the legislature did is to make clear that under-assessments are subject to a mandatory supplemental roll."
In the case of over-assessments, while BC Assessment "may" issue a supplemental roll to correct errors, it is not obligated to do so. The appropriate course of action for taxpayers in such a situation is to appeal the assessment, which Rogers did not do, according to Sharma's decision.
Thus, the judge dismissed the company's petition.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall, this time in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida. Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast earlier this week as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 km/h) winds Wednesday, flooding homes and leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
Joly, Blinken respond to Putin's 'political theatre' with even more Russian sanctions
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas battle humpbacks in interspecies skirmish caught on camera off Vancouver Island
An international whale watching and conservation group says some of its members came across a rare and dramatic encounter between orcas and humpbacks off Vancouver Island this week.
-
Greater Victoria students reflect on Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is marked by Orange Shirt Day. On Thursday morning in Langford, B.C., ceremonial First Nation dancers greeted students from Ruth King Elementary and Spencer Middle School. Those students were dressed in a sea of orange.
-
'It's a very special building': Mass timber high-rise opens in Langford, B.C.
Langford celebrated the opening of an innovative new residential building Thursday at 2830 Peatt Rd.
Calgary
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Calgarians gathered to remember, educate and listen on Friday for the country's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
High-risk offender found, arrested
On Wednesday, police put out the call to the public to help them locate Paul Algino Barrett.
-
New cSpace opens at historic Eau Claire and Bow River Lumber Co. building
The City of Calgary and cSpace have teamed up to open a neighbourhood hub at the historic Eau Claire and Bow River Lumber Co. building through summer 2024.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian killed on Fort Road Thursday
Edmonton Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Fort Road Thursday night.
-
'It really is a huge step forward': Indigenous court officially opens in Edmonton
A ceremony was held Friday to officially open the new Indigenous court at Alberta's provincial courts.
-
Edmonton police officer fired for sexually assaulting colleague during off-duty trip
An Edmonton Police Service constable with more than seven years of service has been fired after a disciplinary hearing found him to have sexually assaulted an officer during an off-duty ski trip.
Toronto
-
Police negotiating with 'barricaded' person near Ont. hospital
Peel Regional Police say they are negotiating with the individual who has been “barricaded” near a Mississauga hospital since Friday morning.
-
Blue Jays planning several recognitions for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The Canadian anthem will be performed in Blackfoot, English and French before the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox tonight at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontarians mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in events across province
With sunrise ceremonies, Indigenous songs and moments of reflection, communities across Ontario marked the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.
Montreal
-
PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is suspending a candidate because of his comments about women who wear the veil and the Muslim religion.
-
Man killed in one of two fights that ended in stabbings in Montreal overnight
A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning and another man was stabbed and is recovering in hospital in a violent night on Montreal streets.
-
Montreal road crews unearth 1860s era botanical garden where hippos once roamed
Montreal road crews unearthed a buried part of the city's past when they discovered botanical gardens from the 1860s while working on the revamp of Pins Ave. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Winnipeg
-
Inuk teen says more work is needed to advance reconciliation
One Inuk teen says youth play an important role in advancing reconciliation in Canada, but notes it will still be a lengthy process to achieve it.
-
Two semis involved in Friday morning perimeter crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the corner of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway Friday.
-
Fisher Branch school closed due to drive-by shooting: RCMP
RCMP in Fisher Branch are on the lookout for four suspects after a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
What's open and closed in Saskatoon on National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Today is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and that means holiday hours for some of Saskatoon’s facilities and services.
-
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
-
'It was fantastic': Sask. golfer records two aces in the same round
A golfer at the Willows Club has recorded not one, but two holes-in-one in the same round.
Regina
-
Police request public assistance in Regina shooting investigation
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into an overnight shooting that left a woman injured.
-
'What we're all about': New 'Read Indigenous' space unveiled at Yorkton Public Library
A new dedicated space for Indigenous materials and resources is accessible at the Yorkton Public Library.
-
'It is exhausting': Former Sask. residents experience Hurricane Ian in Florida
Some former Saskatchewan residents experienced hurricane conditions for the first time in Florida this week.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
London
-
'I met with residential school survivors for inspiration': Indigenous murals unveiled in downtown London, Ont.
A panel of seven Indigenous murals was unveiled in downtown London, Ont. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
'A lot of healing': Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies in London region
Veronica Ninham wipes away tears as she listens to speakers talk about the pain of relatives who attended residential schools.
-
$40-million going towards hiring more health care workers in Middlesex, Lambton and Chatham-Kent
The Ontario government is investing about $40 million to hire additional health care workers in Middlesex, Lambton and Chatham-Kent.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.
-
'It's about educating everybody': Nipissing First Nation on residential school history
It was an emotional day on Nipissing First Nation as a survivor shared her deeply personal experience attending a northern Ontario residential school on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Kitchener
-
Thousands in Kitchener walk, demand action on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation
Songs of determination and steps of solidarity filled the streets of downtown Kitchener Friday morning, marking the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
How this Mohawk residential school survivor is passing her language down to the next generation
“Our languages belong to the kids," Diane Hill says. "That’s identity.”