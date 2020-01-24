VANCOUVER -- Beginning at 4:30 p.m Saturday, the Rio Theatre will transport viewers to a fictional, post-apocalyptic Australia for the benefit of the real thing.

The venue is hosting a "Mad Max-athon for Aussie Bushfire Relief." Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and guests will be treated to all four films in director George Miller's dystopian series "Mad Max," back to back to back to back.

In addition to the film screenings, there will be trivia, raffles, door prizes, a 50/50 draw and a costume contest, according to the Rio.

Proceeds from the screenings will be donated to the Australian Red Cross.

A general admission ticket for all four films costs $30. Guests can also purchase tickets for individual films in the series for $18 in advance or $20 at the door.

The first film in the series, 1979's "Mad Max," is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. "Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior" is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome" is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The evening is slated to end with 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road," which is scheduled to begin at 10:45 p.m.

Because of the nature of the event, the Rio warns that start times are approximate. Guests who are planning to buy tickets for just one film are advised to arrive 20-30 minutes before the scheduled start time, the theatre said.