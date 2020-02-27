VANCOUVER -- Ricky Gervais likes a lot of beer.

At least that's what the British comedian's claimed on social media, but when asked by a fan what specific brew he fancies most, it was a Vancouver beer that got the accolade.

"I remember thinking 'Gypsies Tears' in Vancouver was the best beer I'd ever tasted," Gervais wrote on Twitter.

I like so many and I can't remember all the names. I like Brooklyn lager and loads from different micro breweries around the world. I remember thinking 'Gypsies Tears' in Vancouver was the best beer I'd ever tasted though. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 25, 2020

The beer, crafted by Parallel 49, is now called Ruby Tears and is described by the brewery as a "northwest red ale" with a "rich caramel malt flavour."

"That's one of ours Ricky," the brewery responded on Twitter. "Talk about a compliment!"

The brewery then posted a photo of their tap list, showing they had changed the name of Ruby Tears to say "Ricky Tears" instead.

Hoping to make the most the comedian's shout-out, Parallel 49 says it wants to donate 25 cents from every pint of Ruby Tears and $1 from every six-pack sold across the province to an animal charity of Gervais' choosing.

"Look forward to hearing from you," the brewery wrote to Gervais.