Ricky Gervais says this Vancouver beer is the best he's ever tasted
This image released by NBC shows host Ricky Gervais speaking at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
VANCOUVER -- Ricky Gervais likes a lot of beer.
At least that's what the British comedian's claimed on social media, but when asked by a fan what specific brew he fancies most, it was a Vancouver beer that got the accolade.
"I remember thinking 'Gypsies Tears' in Vancouver was the best beer I'd ever tasted," Gervais wrote on Twitter.
The beer, crafted by Parallel 49, is now called Ruby Tears and is described by the brewery as a "northwest red ale" with a "rich caramel malt flavour."
"That's one of ours Ricky," the brewery responded on Twitter. "Talk about a compliment!"
The brewery then posted a photo of their tap list, showing they had changed the name of Ruby Tears to say "Ricky Tears" instead.
Hoping to make the most the comedian's shout-out, Parallel 49 says it wants to donate 25 cents from every pint of Ruby Tears and $1 from every six-pack sold across the province to an animal charity of Gervais' choosing.
"Look forward to hearing from you," the brewery wrote to Gervais.