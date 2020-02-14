VANCOUVER -- A Richmond temple has closed its doors, citing an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. health officials announced Friday that the 5th case of COVID-19, which was previously referred to as novel coronavirus, has been recorded in the province.

But the Lingyen Mountain Temple's decision to close came a few days earlier, with a post on its Facebook page dated Feb. 11.

"Lingyen Mountain Temple is taking precautionary measures against the potential spread of the novel coronavirus," the notice said. "Effective immediately, the temple is closed to the public until further notice."

The temple said it would continue to monitor the situation to decide on a reopening date.

"May our sincere prayers bring peace and protection to everyone and an expeditious eradication of this virus outbreak," the post said.

During a biweekly update, B.C. health officials announced the fifth presumptive positive case in the province. The patient, a woman in her 30s, had travelled from Shanghai to Vancouver.

To date, nearly 50,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide and it has led to almost 1,400 deaths.