Richmond robbery suspect with 'pot belly' also sought in Vancouver incidents, police say
A serial robbery suspect already sought by Richmond RCMP for a string of five incidents in that city earlier this year has also caught the attention of Vancouver police.
The Vancouver Police Department released an image of the suspect on Wednesday, alleging he committed two robberies in Vancouver on the same day as his alleged Richmond crime spree.
The first Vancouver robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Marine Gateway Liquor Store, near the intersection of Southwest Marine Drive and Cambie Street, according to a news release from the VPD.
Police alleged that the suspect brandished a knife and demanded cash from an employee at the store. The employee called 911 and the suspect fled without getting any money, police said.
About 30 minutes later, according to the VPD, the same man entered the London Drugs at the intersection of Granville and Georgia streets and demanded cash. Police did not say whether he was successful in his second alleged robbery attempt.
Earlier that day, Mounties were called to the Richmond Centre mall for reports that a man was demanding money from businesses in the mall and the surrounding area.
It is unclear how much cash the suspect made off with, but police said he was able to get some money through his robbery attempts.
Richmond RCMP shared details of the incidents the week after they happened, and indicated in a news release at the time that they were investigating whether the same suspect was involved in a pair of incidents in Vancouver.
CTV News reached out to the VPD at the time of the Richmond incidents, but did not receive a response. Wednesday was the first time Vancouver police publicly shared details of the attempted robberies, more than two months after they occurred.
Both Richmond RCMP and the VPD describe the suspect as a white man who was wearing a black puffy jacket, a white T-shirt and dark pants. Vancouver police estimated his age as between 25 and 35 years old, and said he had short hair and "either a moustache or a full beard."
Richmond RCMP said the suspect is between 25 and 30 years old, stands between 5'7" and 5'10" and has "a pot belly and a black beard."
The VPD said Wednesday that it is working with Richmond RCMP and "other police agencies" to locate the suspect. The department asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisors on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will have one-hour with him.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained
Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.
Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos
On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
Feds task experts with helping rework bill on harmful online content
After announcing they'd essentially be going back to the drafting table on their promised online harms legislation, the federal government unveiled the expert panel that will be helping them rework the bill aimed at ensuring the kind of behaviour that is illegal in-person, is also illegal online.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as 'possible hate crime'
A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.
-
'Thinking beyond just COVID': BCCDC lab hopes to expand wastewater testing to entire province
Researchers who test for COVID-19 in wastewater in Metro Vancouver are hoping to expand the project to all of British Columbia.
-
Mounties on Vancouver Island to make public appeal in case of missing 13-year-old girl
Mounties on Vancouver Island will make a public appeal Thursday in the case of a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
Calgary
-
Alberta's COVID-19 levels in wastewater on the rise as BA.2 variant now dominant strain
Data from wastewater collection throughout Alberta shows a steady increase in cases of COVID-19.
-
'Shock and disappointment': Scarboro United Church speaks out after weekend vandalism
Members of a Calgary church that was defaced by vandals over the weekend are speaking out.
-
Albertan lands 350-pound sturgeon while kayak fishing in BC
Not only did Braeden Rouse hook the giant fish, he managed to pull it to shore.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 transmission increase in Alberta 'not unexpected,' Copping says
The province updated its data on Wednesday and Health Minister Jason Copping focused on two leading indicators: positivity rate and wastewater.
-
Man tased, then shot dead by 4 Edmonton police officers had 3 'firearms': ASIRT
A 55-year-old man was tased twice by Edmonton police before four officers shot and killed him last week, investigators revealed Wednesday.
-
Edmonton mayor optimistic on World Cup hosting chances amid Vancouver, Toronto competition
Sohi told reporters the event could “shake up this pessimism coming out of COVID” and put the city on the world stage.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police update investigation into woman found dead in garbage bag
Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after the dismembered remains of a female victim were found in a garbage bag in the city’s east end and they are asking for help to identify her.
-
Second suspect extradited to Canada to face charges in Hamilton, Ont. murder
The remaining suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ont. that claimed the life of a man from British Columbia has been extradited back to Canada.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Montreal
-
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
-
Witnesses sue over police response to Quebec's 2012 election-night shooting
A technician who witnessed Quebec's fatal election-night shooting 10 years ago testified Wednesday as part of a lawsuit alleging that Montreal police and Quebec provincial police failed to properly secure the event.
Winnipeg
-
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
-
Winnipeg garden centre’s blue and yellow rose fundraiser helping Ukraine
An idea to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion has blossomed at a Winnipeg garden centre, which is now scrambling to keep up with the outpouring of generosity.
-
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
Saskatoon food bank seeing 'very high' increase of food insecurity due to inflation
With the rise in food costs across the country, the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre says food insecurity has become “very high” in the city and area.
-
Saskatoon city council clears way for $30M Great Western Brewing Company expansion
Saskatoon city council has approved an expansion of Great Western Brewing Company on Second Avenue North.
Regina
-
2nd teen charged in murder of 16-year-old girl: Regina police
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a teenage girl in November, Regina police said in a news release.
-
Saskatchewan woman who starved girl to death granted supervised community visits
A Saskatchewan woman who was found guilty of starving to death a girl in her care and abusing the girl's sister has been granted escorted temporary absences from a British Columbia prison.
-
Fake SGI rebate text scam circulating in Sask.
SGI is warning Saskatchewan residents about a scam that is circulating via text.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman murdered 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed his killing until frantic 911 calls started coming in from two locations shortly after 9:30 a.m.
-
N.B. People's Alliance party folds, MLAs Austin and Conroy join PC government
The opposition People's Alliance of New Brunswick party is no more and its two elected members say they're joining the governing Progressive Conservatives.
-
Prince Edward Island premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of Prince Edward Island has tested positive for COVID-19.
London
-
Police activity in east London, Ont.
Two homes and three driveways are taped off in east London.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. police officer charged after downtown crash
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a crash Tuesday.
-
‘Big League Atmosphere’ coming to Dorchester, Ont. this summer
As soon as the weather turns, construction of a new state-of-the-art baseball stadium will begin in Dorchester, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Thousands of hours of overtime and relentless stress tells story behind Sudbury health unit's salary disclosure
Sudburians are getting a clearer picture behind the headline-grabbing salary disclosure of the region's medical officer of health.
-
Ontario's sixth COVID-19 wave being driven by eased restrictions, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it is 'very clear' that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by a relaxing of restrictions in the province.
-
Residential school survivor group calls on feds to provide records to identify four deceased children
The Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association (CSAA) says the federal government is refusing them access to records that would allow them to identify four young victims.
Kitchener
-
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence
The popular carrier, which the region credits with boosting traffic at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is facing turbulence as to whether or not it is Canadian controlled.
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
A higher calling: Waterloo region churches sell land to build housing
As the cost of finding a place to live in Waterloo region sky rockets, several local churches are adding to the housing stock.