VANCOUVER -- Richmond city council has given permission for the night market to return but organizers say it likely won’t get underway until July or August.

Council voted on May 17 after public hearings to grant market organizers a temporary permit lease through 2023, says Clay Adams from the City of Richmond. He added the permit is dependent on public health orders.

The temporary permit lease also extends the number of days the market can operate this year – right up until Dec. 31 for the first time, says Michael Wolfe, Richmond city councillor.

The market operates on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights as well as holidays. “The lease allows the market 80 days between May 12 and the end of the year for operation,” Wolfe told CTV News on the phone.

The location is on vacant lots at 8351 River Road, near the River Rock Casino and usually gets going on the May long weekend.

“It’s one of the destination events in the lower mainland,” Adams told CTV News on the phone.

Organizers on the event website say they postponed opening day this year for the health of everyone involved, and that they hope to open later in the summer depending on the vaccination process and public health orders.

The night market was cancelled completely last year because of COVID-19. In 2019, the market featured more than 130 food vendors, 150 retail stalls and live entertainment, according to the city.

“The cancellation last year affected a lot of businesses and was a great loss to tourism,” says Adams.

In 2018, the New York Times singled out the market as one of the best places in North America for Asian food.