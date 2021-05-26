DAWSON CREEK -- Dr. Bonnie Henry showed some emotion on Tuesday as she announced the province is finally heading towards what seems to be the beginning of the end of COVID-19 in B.C..

"This is indeed a good day and one that I've been waiting for for a long time as i'm sure many people in british columbia have too," said Henry.

The parking lot of Brown's Socialhouse Dawson Creek was packed after the announcement that B.C.'s circuit breaker was successful and is now over. Restaurant manager, Ginger Dumais, noted the atmosphere in the building was nothing less than joyous.

"Everyone's so happy. The first couple tables that came in were just like basically cheering when they got to come sit in a booth instead of outside in the tent. And everyone that's working today is just in such a good mood and super happy."

Over 60 per cent of B.C. residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and cases and hospitalizations are on a steady decline. Henry introduced the four step re-start plan which shows the province should be getting back to some form of normalcy heading into the fall of 2021.

The province began step one on Tuesday - each phase is expected to take about a month to complete.

In three weeks, if 65 per cent of adults have received one dose of the vaccine, the government is expecting to reopen movie theatres, allow recreational travel across the province, resume indoor team sports, and high-intensity fitness classes during phase two. They also could extend liquor hours in bars and restaurants to midnight.

"Honestly, I think for all of us uh have to be excited about the fact that you see some light that the noose is starting to loosen on public gatherings and starting to see some future that involves us being able to get back to some normalcy," said Dawson Creek Mayor, Dale Bumstead.

Heading into July, step three of B.C.'s restart plan tentatively includes a return to usual for indoor or outdoor personal gatherings allowing things like family reunions and increased capacity. With restrictions on gatherings being lifted, cities and towns will be able to host fairs and festivals. Bingo halls, nightclubs, and casinos could reopen with limited capacity as well.

The government also suggested the mask mandate could be lifted by the end of July. The fourth step estimated to begin in early September includes a return to large gatherings such as rock concerts, halloween parties, and spectator sports.

Mayor Bumstead mentioned he will be taking advantage of the reopening by supporting local with his wife saying, "I'll see you at a restaurant cause my bride and i are going for dinner."