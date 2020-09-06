VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Richmond say they have arrested a local man accused of identity theft and fraud related to incidents that occurred in 2018 and 2019.

Paul David Loh, 47, was arrested on Aug. 25, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police said they first started investigating Loh in the fall of 2018 after "a series of suspicious credit and debit card transactions at various businesses, banks and casinos across the Lower Mainland."

The BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Loh in March 2019, based on financial evidence police had compiled, Richmond RCMP said.

Loh remained at large, wanted on charges of fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000, until his recent arrest, according to police. On Valentine's Day of this year, he was included in the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers list of "Least Wanted Valentines," a most-wanted list for the region. That list described him as wanted for forged credit cards, unlawful possession of identification documents and fraud.

Police said Loh remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Richmond on Tuesday.