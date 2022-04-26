Richmond father speaks out after 14-year-old daughter assaulted at school

A father in Richmond says he's going through a whirlwind of emotions in the aftermath of his 14-year-old daughter being beaten unconscious on school grounds.

The victim was allegedly assaulted Thursday at Hugh Boyd Secondary School. The suspect is a 17-year-old-boy who is also a student. He was arrested last week and then released to a guardian. Neither of the teens can be identified because they are under 18.

The girl suffered what police describe as "serious, but not life-threatening" injuries.

"I'm happy that she's able to walk and talk and all that, but still, very upset that even this happened," the father told CTV News.

He said he's also disappointed in the school for not contacting him immediately, he was instead called in by his younger daughter and daughter's friends.

"It would have been a lot nicer if the school actually was the one [who called] right away," he said.

The victim told CTV News the attack was shocking, unprovoked, and hateful.

"He comes running up to me and calls me the F-slur, and says that he hates all Asians. And that all Asians are ugly. And then, I was on the floor and he was trying to attack me," she recalled.

"Then he punched me and then I passed out."

She was sent to hospital following the incident and has made several return visits since being released.

"She's tougher than most kids I would know," said her father.

The 14-year-old girl said she had never interacted with the 17-year-old student before.

"He thought I was telling people he liked another girl when I didn't. And I don't think I could've known anyways because I've never even spoke to him at all before that," she said.

Meanwhile, Mounties say they are are working with the Richmond school district to ensure students' "safety and well-being" following the assault.

On Tuesday, Richmond RCMP said the incident remains under investigation by its Youth Section, which deals with incidents at schools under the parameters of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"We recognize that these types of incidents can have a detrimental effect on an entire school community," Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a statement.

"Richmond RCMP’s Victim Services personnel and School Liaison Officers are engaged and working with the Richmond School District to ensure the safety and well-being of all those affected."

The district said additional counselling is being offered to the school community as well.

A spokesperson told CTV News the older student had not returned to Hugh Boyd as of Tuesday morning.

"As outlined in the Richmond School District Code of Conduct, the Board of Education recognizes its obligation to all members of the school community to provide a positive climate and a safe, healthy environment," the district said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"To that end, it is expected that all members of the school community will conduct themselves in an ethical and lawful manner that demonstrates respect for self, others, property and the environment."

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old victim says she's appreciative of her friends and family's support and feels more confident about returning to school in the near future, adding that she hopes more will be done to ensure her and her peers' safety.