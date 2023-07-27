Retail thefts on the rise, becoming more violent: Retail Council of Canada

Shoplifting is becoming a bigger issue in British Columbia, according to the Retail Council of Canada, which reports that on average, retail thefts have increased by about 300 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic. Shoplifting is becoming a bigger issue in British Columbia, according to the Retail Council of Canada, which reports that on average, retail thefts have increased by about 300 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener