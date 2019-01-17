Restaurant closing after rat allegedly found in chowder
Social media video allegedly shows a rat being lifted out of bread bowl on a spoon at Crab Park Chowdery. (Instagram)
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 8:41AM PST
Despite denying the incident happened as depicted, a Gastown restaurant is closing its doors for good following allegations involving a rodent in a bowl of soup.
The announcement was made on Instagram two weeks after a viral video emerged of what patrons claimed was a dead rat in their chowder.
Crab Park Chowdery wrote that it is shutting down on Sunday after two years in business.
Its owner still insists the video was fake, and many others have voiced their suspicions online. The original video has since been removed from Instagram.
In the post Wednesday, the restaurant owner thanked family, friends and diners for their support through the scandal.
All the amazing memories of the last two years will be with us for a lifetime. The new friends we all made and community events we were able to partake in. Helping to provide hot meals to the individuals and groups in need of the DTES. Building a brand we all were and still are very proud to have created. Being able to provide jobs to an amazing group of humans who all became family and life long friends. It’s with heavy hearts that we regretfully inform all of our guests, friends and family members that this Sunday January 20th will be our last day in business. We truly can’t thank everyone enough for the love, support and well wishes we’ve received over the last two years and most recently over the last few weeks. Please come down and say hello in the next four days. We’d love to say our goodbyes or for some of you maybe a first hello. Life is a funny journey, it has all sorts of ups and downs. We know that with our heads held high and a can do attitude the next chapter will be an even better one. We will see you all real soon. You can truly accomplish anything with a little courage and support from your friends. ❤️ Sincerely, Team Chowdery ��cred : @spoon_ubc