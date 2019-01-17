

CTV Vancouver





Despite denying the incident happened as depicted, a Gastown restaurant is closing its doors for good following allegations involving a rodent in a bowl of soup.

The announcement was made on Instagram two weeks after a viral video emerged of what patrons claimed was a dead rat in their chowder.

Crab Park Chowdery wrote that it is shutting down on Sunday after two years in business.

Its owner still insists the video was fake, and many others have voiced their suspicions online. The original video has since been removed from Instagram.

In the post Wednesday, the restaurant owner thanked family, friends and diners for their support through the scandal.