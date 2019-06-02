

CTV News Vancouver





About a dozen residents have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Vancouver's West End over the weekend.

The flames erupted at around 5 p.m. Sunday on the 15th floor of a building on Pacific Street, forcing people inside to flee to safety as dark smoke billowed into the air.

Outside, residents described a worrying scene as they watched firefighters work from the street.

"I heard a window burst and then we were asked to (move)," Frank Brachvogel told CTV News.

On Monday, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed the fire started on a balcony. Investigators are expected to release the official cause of the blaze later in the day.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze, but firefighters said about 10 people were displaced.

Crews said the damage was mostly contained to the 15th floor, though there was some smoke damage on 16th floor as well.

Those who live on the 15th floor have since been allowed to return to their units and grab their belongings.

They’ll have to find somewhere else to live for the next month as a restoration company removes the drywall and flooring from their units.

More than 50 first responders and 12 fire trucks responded to the three-alarm fire.

"Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire with minimal fire damage to the adjoining suites," said acting assistant chief Kane Morishita.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid praised crews for working quickly to extinguish the fire and ensure the flames did not spread to any other floors.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa