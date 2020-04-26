VANCOUVER -- Residents of one property near Williams Lake have been evacuated as spring flooding risk continues to be high in the area.

The Cariboo Regional District issued the evacuation order for one property in the Borland Creek - 150 Mile House area.

"Due to immediate danger to life safety due to flooding, affected residents have already been tactically evacuated," district staff wrote in a press release.

The order is in addition to a previous evacuation order for a nearby property.

The evacuation order comes after residents of 40 properties near Prince George, B.C., were ordered out of their homes Friday as the Chilako River and its tributaries continue to rise.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre is maintaining its flood warning for tributary rivers and streams around the Chilako River and south-west of Prince George.

The centre is also warning of flooding on the Cariboo and Chilcotin rivers on the Fraser Plateau, including tributary rivers and streams around Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake, Cache Creek and surrounding areas.