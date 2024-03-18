Residents call on city to improve 'nightmare' West End intersection
People living Vancouver’s West End are calling on the city to do something about a “nightmare” intersection that residents say has been the scene of numerous accidents and near-accidents.
In late January 2024, Dan Crich was in his apartment next to the Nelson Street and Jervis Street intersection when he saw someone on an electric scooter get hit by a car.
“It was very dark, it was raining that night and the lighting specifically … is very poor and that is where he was hit,” he said.
It’s not the first accident neighbours have seen.
He said he’s seen many people nearly hit by cars, including himself and his dog. He’s started a petition online, calling for the city to make the Nelson and Jervis intersection safer for everyone.
Jarryd Jaeger also lives in an apartment next to the intersection, and signed the petition.
“I skate a lot on my inline skates, and I’ll be rolling through the intersection because I’ve got the right of way and there'll be cars that don't stop or don't even look,” Jaeger said.
“Even when I’m watching from my balcony, multiple times a day I hear the honks, I look out and of course it's this one.”
Some neighbours CTV News spoke with said walking through the intersection is daunting, and for drivers, it’s just as bad.
Alison, who drives through the intersection quite often for her job, said navigating the intersection is a “nightmare.”
“It is hard for me to see pedestrians crossing sometimes, it's hard,” she said.
Some residents describe the traffic at the intersection as a “highway.”
“I think a lot of traffic has been routed through this intersection,” said Robert Cifarelli, who also signed the petition.
“It's a really busy intersection and no changes have been made to it, so it's just really getting dangerous for pedestrians.”
In an email to CTV News, the City of Vancouver said “staff have reviewed this intersection and are planning updates to the signage and pavement markings.”
The city pointed to data from the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) and that “the collision rate was comparable to similar intersections in the city.” Between 2018 and 2022 there were 17 collisions reported at the intersection.
Crich said he believes the number of accidents, or near-accidents, is higher.
The city added in the last six months it’s “upgraded the lighting to LED fixtures and adjusted the height of the existing signage to improve visibility.”
But residents like Crich want more.
“There's a school up the street, a school down the street, there's elderly people here, we're basically waiting for a disaster to happen in order for anything to happen,” he said.
He said he wants the city to put in more lights, and install infrastructure such as pedestrian-activated crosswalks to slow drivers down.
As of Monday, more than 500 people had signed the online petition.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP motion regarding Palestinian statehood passes after major Liberal alterations
A motion from the federal New Democrats initially calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine' passed amid widespread acrimony on Monday, after the Liberals drastically altered its wording to see the government simply work towards that aim as part of a two-state solution.
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Ohio mom who left toddler alone 10 days when she went on vacation pleads guilty to aggravated murder
An Ohio mother whose 16-month-old daughter died after being left home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'
The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
-
Police investigating slashing at Vancouver Island minor hockey game
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating an extreme slashing incident that sent a young hockey player to hospital on Friday.
-
New mental health unit supports young adults at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital
Island Health, the province and parents are celebrating the gradual opening of a new mental health unit at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival facing program cuts without financial help
One year after hosting an event with record attendance and sales, Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) is asking for monthly donations from its fans to stay afloat long term.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Group that wants life-lease money back slams new Alberta legislation
A group representing former residents who say they're owed tens of millions from an Edmonton-based operator say the Alberta government's plans for life leases don't go far enough to address those who are waiting for repayment.
-
Neil Young Edmonton concert scheduled for this summer cancelled
Neil Young is not coming to Edmonton this summer after all.
Calgary
-
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
-
New U.S. meat labelling rules causing Canadian cattle industry concern
New meat labelling rules in the United States could have an impact on the ability of Canadian beef producers to move their product into its largest consumer market.
-
Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Washington Capitals douse Calgary Flames 5-2
Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 20 goals in 19 consecutive seasons on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge to see cold temperatures after warm stretch
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
-
Alberta man charged after 2 stabbed outside Lethbridge bar
A 21-year-old man from Stand Off, Alta., is facing a number of charges in connection with a violent attack outside a Lethbridge bar on Sunday.
-
Cardston, Alta., restaurant renews effort to sell property via essay contest
It's a hot real estate market these days and one southern Alberta business is trying a unique method to stand out from the rest – for the second time.
Winnipeg
-
-
Woman found dead in wooded area after vehicle found in ditch: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a woman from the RM of Stuartburn over the weekend.
-
'We had to make a choice': Wildlife Haven no longer treating certain species
It helps sick, hurt, and orphaned animals, but now Wildlife Haven says it’s been forced to make some difficult decisions regarding the care of certain species.
Regina
-
'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province's debt in its upcoming budget.
-
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
-
Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on budget day, Hoopla faces cancellation
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
Saskatoon
-
'We have to pivot': Saskatoon ambulance gets stuck in ice ruts
While much of the snow is melting off roadways in the city, some ruts in residential areas have been causing issues for drivers and emergency crews.
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
-
'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province's debt in its upcoming budget.
Toronto
-
City received more than 50 broken bin complaints a day last year, new data shows
Broken bins topped the list of common complaints by Torontonians last year, according to new data released by 311.
-
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
-
6 suspected overdose deaths reported in Toronto over 4 days as new potent drugs found in unregulated supply
Toronto Public Health (TPH) is alerting the public after paramedics recently responded to six suspected opioid overdose-related deaths.
Montreal
-
Federal environment minister gives Quebec May 1 deadline for caribou protection plan
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has once again threatened to invoke federal powers to protect Quebec's endangered woodland caribou.
-
Report shows that no progress on Quebec emergency room waits
The median waiting time in emergency rooms has remained relatively stable year on year, at 5 hours 13 minutes, according to a report published Monday by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).
-
Quebec CAQ government unveils a new education dashboard
Following on the heels of the health network dashboard, Quebec is unveiling a new platform for tracking certain data in the education sector.
Ottawa
-
Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa's buses are going electric; here's what it's like to ride one
OC Transpo buses are going electric, with a plan to make the entire fleet zero-emission. So, what’s it like to be a passenger?
-
PWHL Ottawa's Lexie Adzija traded to Boston; Amanda Boulier to Montreal
Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League has made two last-minute deals ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
Atlantic
-
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
-
'The governments let us down': families of those in Gaza frustrated by lengthy approval process
Palestinian-Canadians pinned their hopes on the promise of safety and reunification after submitting applications three months ago to bring their families to Canada on a temporary visa.
-
Halifax RCMP search for suspect after girl approached by stranger
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after a man allegedly approached a youth and asked her to enter his van in Lake Echo, N.S.
London
-
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
-
Final blast of winter expected on Tuesday as spring finally arrives
Spring is officially in the air as of Tuesday night, but that isn't stopping Mother Nature from sending one final wallop of snow and frigid air through London and the surrounding area.
-
'We didn't want to go': Business owner says parking lost to BRT is forcing them to move
Back to the Fuchsia has been located on Dundas Street near Egerton Street for almost a decade, but the business will soon be on the move. As crews set up for the latest round of BRT construction, the project has taken away the street parking her business relies on.
Kitchener
-
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
-
Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
-
Neighbours worried about deer living near busy Waterloo road
A group of Waterloo residents are concerned for the safety of a wild deer living in their neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial set to begin for another Sudbury man accused in deadly arson
The trial for the third murder suspect in the deadly Bruce Avenue townhouse fire that killed three people in 2021 is set to begin Monday.
-
Local councillors boycott meetings in northern Ont. town in hopes of forcing a byelection
The Township of black River-Matheson is broken. That’s what three local councillors said in a news release Monday, saying council and staff are not working in the best interests of their taxpayers.
-
Suspect pulls knife during road-rage exchange on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
A road rage incident March 14 on Highway 17 escalated quickly, with one of those involved pulling out a knife during the confrontation.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.