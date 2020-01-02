VANCOUVER -- Homeowners have started receiving notices of their property's assessed value from BC Assessment, and while the number is down for nearly every property in the region, they'll likely be paying more in property taxes.

Both detached homes and strata properties are down as much as 16 per cent, with some values holding steady without any change.

West Vancouver and the University Endowment Lands saw the biggest drop at 16 per cent for detached homes, while the city of Vancouver is down 10 per cent overall and Surrey's overall residential values are down four per cent.

"Homes located in Whistler and Pemberton can expect a minimal increase in their assessments whereas the rest of the region will likely experience a reduced assessment value," said BC Assessment Deputy Assessor, Brian Smith, in a press release.

BC Assessment is responsible for determining the value of all properties in the province so that municipalities can determine the share of the property tax burden each owner must pay.

The provincial government is taking credit for the slump in values, insisting their policies are helping make the region more affordable.

"For too long, the previous government sat back and watched housing prices climb well out of the reach of average people," said housing minister Selina Robinson.

"We are encouraged by signs that property values are continuing to stabilize, giving more certainty for those investing in multi-family buildings, more stability for current homeowners and improved opportunity for those entering the market."

While property values help determine a home's property taxes, a lower value doesn't mean you'll be paying less in property taxes.

"As noted on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes," said Smith.

Homeowners can learn the value of your home without waiting for a mailed assessment by visiting BC Assessment online.



Lower Mainland's estimated range of percentage changes to 2020 assessment values by property type compared to 2019. (BC Assessment)