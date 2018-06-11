Vancouver firefighters have a new tool for fighting occupational stress, and her name is Lola.

The trauma dog was introduced to the public during a news conference on Monday outlining various mental health initiatives within the department.

"It's no secret that mental health challenges are one of the big issues facing emergency services today," Fire Chief Darrell Reid said.

First responders including firefighters often deal with occupational stress, and some even have post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from what they've seen on the job.

Over the last year, Vancouver Fire has been developing a comprehensive program for its employees, with the goal of improving firefighters' mental health and arming them with strategies to handle challenges they may face in the future.

In addition to resources and resilience training, the program includes Lola, a therapy and trauma dog who will work with fire and rescue crews.

The golden retriever was trained by Citadel Canine Society, a group that prepares the animals for life as PTSD service dogs for military veterans and first responders. She's believed to be about 2 ½ years old, and was rescued from a U.S. shelter.

Over the last six weeks, Lola has been getting used to life in the fire halls, including the noises and other things she'll be exposed to while at work.

She lives with Acting Capt. Steve Fraser, who runs Vancouver Fire's occupational health program and co-ordinates the department's critical incident stress management team.

Together, he and Lola work with the men and women of the department on mental health and wellness.

Her job includes attending meetings with firefighters after critical or traumatic events.

"Really, her role is simple. She kind of works the room, and she does a phenomenal job when she does that," Fraser said.

Described as a "mellow, loving dog," Lola's demeanor has helped those who work with her to open up and talk to Fraser and the rest of the team about what happened or what's going on. She serves as an ice breaker and a calming presence for those who've experienced something traumatic, he said.

And in her first month on the job, Fraser's seen her get people to open up several times in both group and individual sessions. He said it's been exciting to see the effect she's had in her first few weeks.

"To see it first-hand really was amazing. You can almost just feel the heart rates drop and people feel more relaxed when she's in the room," Fraser said.

Her presence is even having a positive effect on her handler.

"I've noticed a big change in my stress levels and how I deal with things," Fraser said.

Fraser and Lola are still training together. He expects her to become more involved in the day-to-day activities as she gets used to her new role.

Monday marked the end of Lola's "recruitment" phase and the start of her probation period.

"Today's a big day for Lola. She's actually joining the ranks officially," Reid said.

"When she's in uniform now, we're proud that Lola will be sporting our Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services patch."

Kneeling on the grass in front of the podium, Fraser presented the dog with her official patches during the news conference. After attaching them to her vest, the newest member of Vancouver Fire was treated to a scratch behind the ears.