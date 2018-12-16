

CTV Vancouver





Yoga pants and mats are as ubiquitous in Vancouver as rain and seagulls. For those looking for a new way to stay fit, a cold-blooded variety of yoga is coming to a local studio – if you're not too squeamish.

Tristan Risk is the brainchild behind snake yoga. She said she's had a respect for reptiles since she was young, and she wants to share her passion with others.

"It's a unique experience and a chance to bond with a snake," Risk told CTV News.

Over the years, goats, puppies and cats have been a part of the animal yoga craze. While those mammals roam freely among the mats, the snakes will be contorted around the yogi's limbs.

Risk believes it's a concept people will embrace.

"Snakes regard humans as kind of a warm meat-treat. We're something to hold onto. When we're moving around when we're moving with a snake, a snake will adjust to the way that we're moving.

"We figured we'd give something for the reptile enthusiasts to indulge in."

The class will feature boa constructors and pythons, and people can B.Y.O.S – bring your own snakes.

Those who have ophidiophobia, a fear of snakes, are encouraged to take the class.

"The people who are scared of them, once they meet them, they are far more like, 'Oh, this creature is nice.' It has a bad name, but it's really nice," said Joshua Burns, Risk's partner.

A location has not been determined yet, but Risk said it will likely be held at a private studio.

Despite what her last name suggests, she said it will be a chance to try something new in a safe, controlled environment.

There will be a yoga instructor and three people in the room teaching clients how to handle the snakes and make adjustments when necessary.

Risk and Burns own four snakes and have a friend who owns six.

The drop in rate is $60.

More information can be found on its Facebook page.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure