

CTV Vancouver





A new report on B.C.'s deadly overdose crisis is bringing the demographics of the victims into clearer focus.

The findings are based on coroner's investigations into 872 of the illicit drug overdose deaths recorded across the province in 2016 and 2017, and they challenge some of the public perceptions around opioid use.

About a quarter of the people who died were working in trades or the transport industry, according to the BC Coroners Service report, and two-thirds lived in a private home.

Nine per cent were homeless, and another 14 per cent lived in social or single-room occupancy housing.

The findings also reaffirm a long-understood trend: that most of the people perishing in the crisis are dying alone and indoors. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said a full two-thirds of cases covered in the report meet that criteria, and she urged users to avoid taking drugs by themselves.

"We know this leads to a higher risk for death with a toxic drug supply," Lapointe said in a statement. "Plan to take them in the company of someone who can provide help: administering naloxone and calling 911 for assistance."

Four in five overdose victims – or 707 of the 872 deaths – were men. About two-thirds of the deceased had never married, and 18 per cent were either separated or divorced.

Forty-four per cent were employed and 51 per cent were unemployed.

The highly deadly opioid fentanyl was detected in more than three-quarters of cases, according to coroners.

Despite the increased availability of overdose-reversing drugs and widespread public awareness, the crisis tragically does not show signs of slowing. Earlier this week, Vancouver officials revealed there have been 265 people killed by overdoses so far in 2018, putting it on par with last year.

Lapointe noted that illicit drugs “continue to be the source of more than three deaths per day” across the province.

To read the full report, "Illicit Drug Overdose Deaths in BC: Findings of Coroners' Investigations," click here.