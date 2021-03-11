BURNABY, B.C. -- Residents of a Burnaby, B.C., apartment building with rotting ceilings and a mould infestation say they’re pleased to see the landlord finally taking some action, but have concerns they may not be getting properly compensated for the inconvenience and that there may be potential health risks during repairs.

In early February, a portion of the ceiling in the Dow Avenue building’s common hallway collapsed, sending a torrent of water throughout the apartment block.

After that, Shoko Bekideh became concerned her own ceiling was in danger of collapsing because it sagged in places, and small bits of black mould occasionally fell to the floor.

Despite no action for three weeks, after CTV News aired a story about the situation, a work crew showed up at Bekideh’s unit a few days later.

They tore the ceiling out and taped up a thin plastic sheet to catch the dripping water and bits of mould.

“I appreciate that they are at least trying to do something. It’s still not liveable,” said Bekideh. “Still no accessing kitchen stuff, food, and it’s not convenient living like that.”

Another building resident, who did not want to be identified, also had a section of the ceiling in her unit torn out, and says her family was told they may have to move.

The work crew taped a number of red Xs on the ceiling and walls of Bekideh’s unit, including in the bedroom and bathroom, leaving her wondering if there is more work to be done and how long it will take.

“I have not gotten any emails or other updates so far,” she said.

The owner of the building plans to erect a pair of high rise towers on the site and has already submitted a redevelopment application with the City of Burnaby — but tenants haven’t been given any information about what that means for them.

With no idea when the building will be knocked down, Bekideh wonders what incentive the owner has to invest in substantial maintenance, but hopes they will because she fears her home could be bad for her health.

“I think that’s the main thing at this moment. It’s moist, and as you see it is dripping,” she said, wondering aloud why she was not offered alternate accommodation during repairs. “They definitely should offer something, even before they took the ceiling off.”

The property manager and the developer who owns the property have not responded to a request for comment.