VANCOUVER -- Another Indigenous community in B.C. says ground-penetrating radar has found human remains near a former residential school.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Lower Kootenay Band said remains of 182 people were found in unmarked graves close to the former St. Eugene's Mission School near Cranbrook.

The statement says the Aq'am community conducted the search in 2020. It also says the residential school operated from 1912 to the 1970s.

"Some of the findings had the human remains buried in shallow graves only three to four feet deep," the statement says, explaining the Lower Kootenay Band is a member band of the Ktunxa Nation.

"Many Lower Kootenay Band members were forced to attend the St. Eugene's Mission School."

About 100 band members attended that residential school, the statement says.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more.